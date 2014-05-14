UK motor insurance market will shrink by 21 percent by 2040 - BOE
LONDON The British motor insurance market will shrink by 21 percent by 2040 due to the introduction of self-driving cars, the Bank of England said in a report on Friday.
British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers on Wednesday reported a 16.3 percent rise in total funds under management in the first quarter and said recent acquisitions are expected to positively effect earnings in 2015.
The company said total funds under management stood at 22.8 billion at the end of the first quarter, compared with 19.6 billion pounds a year earlier.
Underlying net operating income in Rathbone Investment Management rose 11.3 percent to 46.3 million pounds in the first three months of 2014, it said in a statement.
Net organic growth - which can consist of new money from either existing or new clients - in the firm's investment management unit saw an annualised growth rate of 4.2 percent in the first quarter, up from 3.8 percent in the first three months of 2013.
LONDON Britain's GCHQ intelligence agency dismissed claims made on a U.S. television station that it helped former President Barack Obama eavesdrop on Donald Trump after last year's U.S. presidential election.
LONDON Scotland could abandon a currency union with the rest of the United Kingdom if it gained independence, former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond told the Financial Times.