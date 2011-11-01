LONDON Upmarket wealth manager Rathbone Brothers continued to pull in new client money during the summer defying markets being hammered by mounting panic over the Euro zone's debt crisis.

The net amount of new funds flowing into the firm from clients was 307 million pounds during the three months to September 30, Rathbones (RAT.L) said in a trading statement on Tuesday.

However, falling markets caused a 3.2 percent drop in total funds under management, which stood at 15.1 billion pounds at the end of the third quarter, Rathbones said.

Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 13 percent over the period while the FTSE APCIMS Balanced index - the most commonly watched benchmark for UK private client investment managers - was off 8.2 percent.

Rathbones Chief Executive Andy Pomfret said he is expecting markets to remain choppy for the rest of the year.

"We expect markets to remain nervous for the remainder of 2011 as inflation expectations and European sovereign debt uncertainties continue to dominate the headlines," he said.

Rathbones shares closed on Monday at 1,150 pence.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)