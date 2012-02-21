LONDON Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said there are signs of improvement in developed economies after it revealed a 20 percent increase in underlying profit having steered through months of volatile markets and regulatory uncertainty.

"There is no doubt that the uncertainties over Europe persist but these are balanced by indications that the world economy continues to grow and some developed economies are showing small signs of improvement," Chief Executive Andy Pomfret said in a statement.

Rathbones posted underlying pretax profit of 46.2 million pounds for the year to December 31, stripping out exceptional items such as office relocation costs and gains from the disposal of financial securities.

The results were ahead of analyst forecasts. Underlying earnings per share were up 24 percent to 78.79 pence while analysts had tipped a figure of around 75 pence, according to Oriel Securities.

Rathbones shares were trading 1.4 percent higher at 1,308 pence by 8:35 a.m. The shares are up by a fifth for the year to date and some analysts have said the company is looking expensive.

"Rathbones is a high quality wealth manager that we would want to own long term and deserves a premium rating," said analysts at Numis Securities.

"However... it already has one, so we believe the share price is already fully up with events."

The board recommended a 29 pence final dividend for 2011, bringing the total for the year to 46 pence, compared with 44 pence a year earlier. Basic underlying earnings per share increased by 24 percent to 78.79 pence, Rathbones said.

As well as rewarding shareholders, Rathbones has also diverted funds to retain its best staff.

The company cautioned in its earnings statement there were "signs of underlying cost inflation" and Finance Director Paul Stockton said much of this can be attributed to salary rises for key employees with staff cost inflation expected to be about 4 percent over the coming year.

"We try our best to keep up with inflation... because frankly, if you don't and you continue to have an inflationary environment, you can get quite behind and start to lose competitively," he told Reuters.

Last month Rathbones announced total funds under management had grown 1.4 percent during 2011 to 15.8 billion pounds, outperforming a 6 percent drop in the British equity market.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)