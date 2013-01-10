LONDON Upmarket investment manager Rathbone Brothers sounded an optimistic note for the coming year after posting a double digit percentage rise in the assets it runs during 2012.

In a trading statement on Thursday, Rathbones (RAT.L) said while it was mindful of the political risks emanating from governments in the UK and United States grappling with tough conditions, it "looks forward to 2013 with more optimism".

Rathbones' total funds under management grew 13.4 percent in 2012 to 17.98 billion pounds, boosted by a combination of strengthening stock markets, acquisitions and net inflows of new money.

The firm is due to publish full results for 2012 on February 20.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)