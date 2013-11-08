LONDON DBRS is considering taking Ireland and Belgium off its list of countries under threat of a downgrade but Italy's rating remains at risk, the credit rating agency's head of sovereign ratings said on Friday.

DBRS rates both Dublin and Rome at 'A low' with a negative outlook, solidly within the investment-grade category and a notch or two higher than they are rated by the big three agencies, Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch.

Its relatively high ratings are the only thing sparing the two countries' bonds from the 5 percent penalty imposed by the European Central Bank on debt rated below single-A.

Just over a year ago markets were on edge as the firm weighed cutting Ireland into BBB territory but Fergus McCormick, DBRS's head sovereign analyst, said Dublin's "refreshing" improvement meant things were now looking up for the rating.

"Belgium and Ireland are the ones we are starting to consider raising to stable, but the others (Italy, Spain) not, and they could just as easily be downgraded if we see a shock," McCormick told Reuters.

The prospect of a stable DBRS outlook would be another weight off Ireland's shoulders in a week that has seen it heralded as the first euro zone crisis country to successfully leave the bloc's rehabilitation ward.

Banks and other investors are less likely to buy bonds they think could lose 5 percent of their value with the ECB when they are posted as collateral in return for its ultra-cheap loans.

While Ireland may be on the up, Italy, which continues to suffer from sluggish growth and political instability, remains at risk of a downgrade.

Echoing McCormick, DBRS's lead Italian analyst Giacomo Barisone flagged a downgrade if "weak growth prospects or high funding costs were to delay debt stabilisation".

Italy's debt is expected to peak next year at 134 percent of GDP. Low borrowing costs in the bond market and its primary surplus are helping its cause, but poor growth remains a worry.

"For the growth outlook at the moment we are looking at close to 1 percent (for 2014) with net exports being the key growth driver. But the risks are still to the downside," Barisone said.

Fresh government turmoil isn't helping either.

"Our expectation is that the Letta government will survive throughout 2014, but the risk of another government crisis that leads to early elections in spring cannot be ruled out.

"It is unlikely that a strong government would emerge if there were new elections given the current electoral system."

ECB ASSET QUALITY

A DBRS downgrade of Italy is unlikely unless one of the above shocks materialises, but if it were to happen it could hit Italian government bonds hard.

There was bad news for the euro zone on Friday when Standard & Poor's cut France's sovereign credit rating to AA from AA+, giving the thumbs-down to Francois Hollande's efforts to put the bloc's second largest economy back on track.

Trumping political worries in Greece, Portugal and Italy, McCormick raised the ECB's upcoming health check of euro zone banks as the main threat to the region's growth hopes and sovereign ratings. He cited worries that banks could slash lending in a bid to improve the appearance of their finances.

"It is pretty important for the economic recovery (in the euro zone) that there are clear rules to the game ... currently there is uncertainty over how sovereign holdings are going to be treated and what are going to be classed as impaired loans."

"But what it really comes down to is who is going to pay for this (bank recapitalisations). Italy is particularly exposed, given its high debt burden, should the central government be required to recapitalise Italian banks," McCormick added.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)