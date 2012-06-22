Unilever, Lloyds help FTSE edge higher
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut ratings on 24 issues of gas prepayment bonds worth about $19 billion (12.19 billion pounds).
The Wall Street credit ratings agency said the downgrades were knock-on actions from Thursday's rating cuts by Moody's for Citigroup, Inc, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Merrill Lynch & Co, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Canada and Societe Generale.
"These entities support certain payment obligations of the bonds," Moody's said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami)
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday on expectations of another surge in U.S. inventories, retreating from multi-week highs hit in the previous session after OPEC signalled optimism over its deal with other producers to curb output.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group signalled a complete recovery from the financial crisis on Wednesday with its highest full-year profit in a decade, boosting the British government's ambition to return it to full private ownership in the next few months.