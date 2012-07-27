(Adds details, other rating agencies)
NEW YORK, July 27 Standard & Poor's on Friday
affirmed the United Kingdom's AAA rating with a stable outlook,
stamping the debt with the agency's highest grade on
expectations the economy will gather steam toward year-end.
"We project that despite recent weakness, the U.K. economy
should begin to recover in the second half of 2012 and steadily
strengthen, and we expect economic policy to continue focusing
on closing the fiscal gap," S&P said in a statement.
"In our view, monetary flexibility remains a key credit
strength owing to the British pound sterling's role as a global
reserve currency," the statement added.
Britain's economy shrank far more than expected in the
second quarter, battered by everything from an extra public
holiday to government spending cuts and the neighboring euro
zone crisis, data showed this week.
Analysts in a Reuters poll this week said Britain has about
a one in three chance of losing its AAA sovereign credit rating,
a move that would put huge pressure on finance minister George
Osborne, who is sticking with austerity even as the recession
deepens.
But S&P on Friday said its outlook for the rating was
stable, reflecting "our expectation that the U.K. government
will implement the bulk of its fiscal consolidation program and
that the economy should recover in the remainder of 2012 and
strengthen thereafter."
Moody's Investors Service rates the United Kingdom Aaa, and
Fitch rates the country AAA. Both those ratings carry negative
outlooks.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Andrew
Hay)