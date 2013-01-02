HELSINKI Rautaruukki RTRKS.HE said it will begin lay-off talks with its 69 employees working at its offshore business in Finland, citing low demand.

Steel and steel fabrication company Rautaruukki said that in addition to permanent job cuts it may also use temporary lay-offs to cut costs.

Last year Rautaruukki spun off part of its engineering business into a new company in partnership with engineering industry supplier Komas, as it aimed to focus instead on improving its struggling steel and construction businesses.

