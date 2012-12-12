Sitarist and composer Ravi Shankar has died near his home in Southern California, his family said on Tuesday. He was 92.
Shankar, a three-time Grammy winner with legendary appearances at the 1967 Monterey Festival and Woodstock, had been in fragile health for several years and last Thursday underwent surgery, his family added in a statement.
"Although it is a time for sorrow and sadness, it is also a time for all of us to give thanks and to be grateful that we were able to have him as a part of our lives," the family said. "He will live forever in our hearts and in his music."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Eric Walsh)