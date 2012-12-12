Indian sitar player Ravi Shankar performs during his concert at the Vienna State Opera House in conjunction with the Jazz Festival Vienna in this July 2, 2005 file photo. Sitarist and composer Shankar has died in San Diego, media reports said on December 12, 2012. Shankar, 92, a three-time Grammy winner with legendary appearances at the 1967 Monterey Pop festival and Woodstock, was admitted to hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness, the Hindu reported. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer/Files

Indian sitar player Ravi Shankar performs in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in this February 7, 2009 file photo. Sitarist and composer Shankar has died in San Diego, media reports said on December 12, 2012. Shankar, 92, a three-time Grammy winner with legendary appearances at the 1967 Monterey Pop festival and Woodstock, was admitted to hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness, the Hindu reported. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Sitarist and composer Ravi Shankar has died near his home in Southern California, his family said on Tuesday. He was 92.

Shankar, a three-time Grammy winner with legendary appearances at the 1967 Monterey Festival and Woodstock, had been in fragile health for several years and last Thursday underwent surgery, his family added in a statement.

"Although it is a time for sorrow and sadness, it is also a time for all of us to give thanks and to be grateful that we were able to have him as a part of our lives," the family said. "He will live forever in our hearts and in his music."

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Eric Walsh)