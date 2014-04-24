WASHINGTON Raytheon Co (RTN.N) Chief Executive Thomas Kennedy on Thursday said the company continued to view acquisitions as a key part of its long-term strategy to achieve growth.

Kennedy gave no details, but told analysts on an earnings call that Raytheon had improved its position in the cyber security market with a number of acquisitions, and hoped to further expand its reach in coming years.

"Looking ahead, one of our key objectives is to continue to unlock the value of our cyber capabilities to meet the growing global demand in both defence and commercial markets," he said. "We continue to see acquisitions as a key part of our long-term strategy."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)