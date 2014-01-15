Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal lifts up cast member Adam Sandler as they arrive for the premiere of the film ''Grown Ups 2'' in New York, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK The Adam Sandler comedy "Grown Ups 2" dominated the Razzie Awards on Wednesday with eight nominations, including worst picture and actor in the annual mock awards handed out for cinematic ignobility.

Will Smith's "After Earth," a futuristic post-apocalyptic tale of a father and his son, was not far behind with six nods for the anti-Oscars that were created as an antidote to Hollywood's annual awards season.

The Razzie winners will be announced on March 1, the eve of the Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest awards fest.

Tyler Perry's comedy "A Madea Christmas" also earned six nominations for the Golden Raspberry statuette, along with "Movie 43," a series of interconnected short films about a washed-up producer.

The four films will be vying for the worst picture award along with big-budget underperformer "The Lone Ranger," which garnered five nods, including worst actor for Johnny Depp.

"The list includes several 'repeat offenders,' returning for more pie-in-the face/light-hearted joshing from the only folks whose statuette no one wants to win," organizers said in a statement.

Sandler, a previous Razzie winner, is back again in the worst actor category, which also includes Ashton Kutcher for the Steve Jobs biopic "Jobs" and Sylvester Stallone, nominated for three films "Bullet to the Head," "Escape Plan" and "Grudge Match."

Academy Award winner Halle Berry landed a worst actress nomination for two films, the thriller "The Call" and "Movie 43." She will be competing against double Oscar nominee Naomi Watts, who was nominated for the biopic "Diana" and "Movie 43."

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2," the final film in the popular vampire series won seven Razzies last year, including worst movie and worst performances.

The winners of the awards are chosen by 750 members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation and votes from 62,000 users of the film review website RottenTomatoes.com.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Rosalind Russell)