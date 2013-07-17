LONDON RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), has appointed Darrell Uden as head of European Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and Corporate Broking.

Uden, who was most recently co-head of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa at UBS UBSN.VX, will be based in London and will report to Josh Critchley and Patrick Meier, co-heads of European Investment Banking.

"Darrell will play a pivotal role in driving forward our strategy to grow our ECM coverage in the region," Critchley said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Keiron Henderson)