A man walks out of an RBS building, in the City of London September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

EDINBURGH Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS.L) Chairman Philip Hampton said on Wednesday the state-backed lender is considering its options should Scotland vote for independence in September.

Hampton told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting the impending vote had created great uncertainty and would have implications for the bank's credit rating, tax and regulation.

"We are having to consider the possible business implications of a 'Yes' vote and our response. We maintain a continuous dialogue with the Bank of England, UKFI (UK Financial Investments) and the UK government and the Scottish government on these matters," he said.

Scotland will hold a referendum in September on whether to end its 307-year union with England. The latest YouGov poll showed that the "No" campaign had extended its lead over the pro-independence "Yes" campaign to 17 points, bucking a recent trend of surveys that have shown rising support for the nationalists in recent months.

Business Secretary Vince Cable has said it is inevitable RBS will move its headquarters from Edinburgh to London in the event of independence because of the greater stability offered by Britain's established financial system and regulation.

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond has said Scotland will officially become independent in March 2016 in the event of a 'yes' vote, giving Scottish based banks RBS and Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) 18 months to assess their options.

Hampton told RBS shareholders that, during the period of transition, the Bank of England would continue to be the lender of last resort to the banking sector and the UK would be the sovereign domicile for RBS.

Hampton also told shareholders it was inevitable the bank would close more branches following a 30 percent decline in branch transactions over the past three years.

