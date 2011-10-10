LONDON Asset Protection Agency, which insures 180 billion pounds worth of toxic assets held at part state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), named Bill Dickinson as chief executive on Monday.

Dickinson replaces Stephan Wilcke, who is taking up another job in the private sector.

The state-backed protection was offered to Lloyds (LLOY.L) and RBS after the battering the banks took in the financial crisis of 2008, but only RBS decided to take it up.

RBS, 83-percent owned by Britain following a taxpayer bailout during the credit crisis, has already paid more than 2 billion pounds into the scheme and hopes to exit it next year.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)