Two bidders remain in the running to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS.L) Asian equities, mergers and acquisitions and research businesses, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The units, part of the UK bank's investment banking division, are expected to fetch up to $50 million, according to those familiar with situation cited by the newspaper.

The FT said RBS is pushing the remaining bidders, CIMB of Malaysia and China International Capital Corporation, to make final offers if they are interested,

RBS were unavailable for immediate comment.

