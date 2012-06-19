LONDON State-backed RBS (RBS.L) said it will cut 618 jobs in Britain as a result of new legislation due to come into force at the end of the year which will see a major overhaul of customer services in the retail investment market.

The bank, which is 82 percent-owned by the government, said that it will be creating 351 new roles. However, the Unite union said the job losses were "brutal".

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)