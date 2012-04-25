A pedestrian walks past an RBS branch in the City of London January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) is planning to spin off its mergers and acquisitions business to some of its top bankers, sources said, forming an advisory boutique with anticipated investment from foreign banks without a big footprint in Europe.

The bank, 82 percent owned by the British government, is exiting mergers and acquisitions as part of a restructuring announced in January.

Around 45 M&A bankers from RBS will join the new firm, people familiar with the matter said, but there is no set timescale for the launch, which will be managed carefully to protect ongoing deals for existing clients.

"Timescale will depend on who the final investors are and what they bring to the party. Discussions are not advanced, although there is no shortage of people that want to back this kind of initiative," one of the people said.

Banks in Asia, the U.S. and Latin America seeking to build a material M&A presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa would be welcomed into talks, the person said.

The person cited the $120 million (74.3 million pounds) investment by Japan's Mizuho into corporate finance boutique Evercore in 2008 as a potential reference point for the new structure.

RBS could also retain a minority stake in the new boutique and some of the bankers that join the firm are expected to invest to the tune of between 25 and 50 percent of the equity capital.

The source said that the immediate focus of the team was to rebuild the M&A pipeline.

"We lost some business during the last four months of uncertainty, but we have managed to keep the vast majority of our clients," he said.

RBS recently advised Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) on the 807 million pound acquisition of Edinburgh airport.

The firm also helped Charter International in its defence against turnaround firm Melrose before it was sold in January to U.S. engineering group Colfax for 1.53 billion pounds.

John McIntyre, head of corporate finance EMEA at RBS, will lead the new team, which will also include Justin Symonds, head of transport and logistics.

Charles Roast, Mark Crossley and Christopher Huggins, who are all managing directors focused on British M&A will also move across, the people said.

Corporate M&A for British listed companies will be a key area for the new firm, as well as sectors including transport and infrastructure, consumer goods, retail, healthcare services, chemicals and real estate.

(Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)