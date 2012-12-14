Signs are seen on the front of the Virgin Money office in Norwich, south east England November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Richard Branson's Virgin Money and US private equity group JC Flowers have submitted bids for 316 UK bank branches being sold by RBS (RBS.L), sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

But Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group, Nationwide, which previously indicated an interest in the branches, did not proceed with a bid, its spokesman told Reuters.

UBS UBSN.VX received non-binding first round bids on behalf of RBS at noon on Thursday, three sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

(Reporting By Laura Noonan, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)