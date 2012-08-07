Pedestrians are reflected in the window of a branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland in London August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

SHANGHAI State-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L) said on Tuesday its China chairman and chief executive has resigned from her post to pursue "outside interests."

Sherry Liu, a former JPMorgan banker who took up the post in April 2011, will remain with RBS in as an advisor, it said in a statement.

Alex Chu will chair the board of RBS China and Qing Cheng Hua, also a former JPMorgan banker, will remain as country executive, it said.

Last year, RBS launched its Huaying Securities joint venture in China with Guolian Securities, in a bid to underwrite local stocks and bonds.

(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Matt Driskill)