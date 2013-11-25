LONDON Britain's financial regulator is almost certain to take action in relation to accusations against Royal Bank of Scotland if they are found to be true, the author of a report into the bank's lending practices told Reuters.

Andrew Large, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England who was commissioned by RBS to review its lending to small businesses, said the bank had taken the findings of his report "very seriously". RBS has asked law firm Clifford Chance to review its practices.

"I merely looked at the assertions themselves which were clearly very serious. If they are found to be true it's almost certain the regulator will take quite an interest in it," Large told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

