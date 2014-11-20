BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) is "highly unlikely" to experience a repeat of an incident that resulted in millions of its customers being unable to make or receive payments for several weeks, a senior executive told reporters.
"I can pretty much guarantee that that incident will not happen again because of the actions we've taken subsequently," RBS's Chief Administration Officer Simon McNamara said on a conference call.
RBS has invested 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to improve the resilience of its systems. Britain's financial regulators on Thursday fined the bank 56 million pounds for a system crash in 2012 that affected millions of customers.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.