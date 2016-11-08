LONDON Britain's financial watchdog is investigating a leak of the news that Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) is setting up a 400 million pound scheme to reimburse fees to customers who say they were mistreated by its small businesses restructuring unit.

Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey told parliament's Treasury Select Committee that he was "disappointed" that news of the scheme appeared on Monday evening, well ahead of the formal market announcement at 0700 GMT on Tuesday, and has launched an inquiry..

The FCA will also require RBS to conduct its own probe.

"It is more than disappointing, frankly. We do regard this as a market sensitive information," he said on Tuesday.

"We are not the only place that this could have come from. Some of the hallmarks in the stories I have read would suggest it came from elsewhere."

Andrew Tyrie who is chairman of the TSC, which slammed the FCA in 2014 for a bungled press briefing to a reporter about an insurance market review, said the latest leak was serious.

At the same time, Tyrie welcomed the announcement of an independent judge to oversee the RBS compensation scheme.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alexander Smith)