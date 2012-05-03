BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will say on Friday that it will finish repaying 164 billion pounds in emergency loans from Britain and the United States next week, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
The repayments cover 75 billion pounds that RBS received from the credit guarantee programme, which was a key plank of the government's bailout of banks in October 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.
It also includes repayment of the 36.6 billion pounds it received through emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of England and $84.5 billion loaned by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the source said.
RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the British government, will publish first quarter results on Friday.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON UK-based banks that want to operate across the European Union after Brexit must set up genuine operations, not 'empty shells' in EU countries, a Bundesbank official said on Friday.