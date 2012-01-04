Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland has hired investment bank Lazard to advise it on a scale-back of its investment banking arm, including options to sell parts of the business, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
"It is part of the ongoing review that was launched in November, and it includes options to sell parts of the business," said the source.
The sale could result in as many as 10,000 job cuts, according to a report on the FT's website on Wednesday.
RBS and Lazard declined to comment on the situation.
RBS, 83 percent owned by Britain after a government bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, had already announced last year cutbacks to its investment banking division and plans to axe more jobs at the unit.
It came under further pressure to rein in the business, known within RBS as "GBM" (Global Banking & Markets), in December when British Finance Minister George Osborne told RBS to make "further significant reductions".
The Scottish bank's GBM unit is strong globally in bond trading, foreign exchange and American mortgage financing.
But it is outside the global top tier and is expected to scale back in equities -- potentially selling its UK advisory and broking business Hoare Govett -- as part of a retreat that could again cut its size in half, bankers and analysts have told Reuters.
HONG KONG Overseas acquisitions by Chinese buyers are cooling after two record years as Beijing reins in capital outflows, but deals into China are on the rise, and new rules will make it easier for foreign buyers to tap China's giant consumer potential.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.