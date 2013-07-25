A logo of an Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is seen at a branch in London February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) said on Thursday it was not considering further restructuring of its investment bank and was focused on implementing plans announced in February.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that senior RBS executives were discussing dispensing with its standalone investment banking operation and integrating it with the group's corporate banking unit.

"We announced a restructure of our markets business in February. We are implementing that plan and the board is not considering plans for further restructuring," the bank said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

