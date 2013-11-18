Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON/PARIS Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) said it was in talks to sell its retail investor products and equity derivatives (IP & ED) business, as it slims down its investment bank.
Several industry sources have identified BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), France's biggest bank, as front-runner to buy the business.
RBS, which is 81 percent owned by the British government, declined to say who it was in talks with on Monday. BNP declined to comment.
The British bank said in June it would offload the IP&ED business as it pares down its investment bank to appease lawmakers who want it to focus on lending to domestic households and businesses.
"RBS continues to make progress with its sale of the IP&ED business and is in discussions with a third party in connection with such sale," the bank said on Monday.
The value of the deal has yet to be determined.
RBS has drastically cut the size of its investment bank since receiving a 45.5 billion pound government bailout in the 2008 financial crisis. Its new chief executive Ross McEwan will publish the findings of a strategic review of the bank next February.
Shares in RBS were up 0.7 percent at 1023 GMT while shares in BNP Paribas were 0.8 percent higher. The European banking index .SX7P was up 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Erica Billingham)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.