DUBLIN Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS.L) Irish unit expects its costs from a chaotic computer systems failure to grow by tens of millions of euros beyond the 35 million euros (28 million pounds) already set aside, its chief executive said on Friday.

The turmoil from the glitches in June and July - which saw salaries fail to appear in accounts, holidaymakers unable to access cash at overseas ATMs and customers' household bills go unpaid - has been a public relations disaster for the bank, Ireland's third-largest lender.

The bank on Friday announced details of a compensation scheme, including out-of-pocket expenses of up to 120 euros and 25 euros for the inconvenience some customers experienced through extra trips to their bank branch.

"We set aside a provision of 35 million euros in the second-quarter financial results. These measures will end up costing us tens of millions on top of that," chief executive Jim Brown told national broadcaster RTE.

