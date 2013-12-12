A man uses a cashpoint machine outside a branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland in the City of London August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

DUBLIN Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish unit said its customers were experiencing difficulties with money transfers and online banking on Thursday, the latest in a series of technical problems to hit the group.

Ulster Bank told customers on its Twitter feed @UlsterBank_Help that it was aware of the problems and that customers would be compensated for any losses.

A spokeswoman said the bank did not yet have details of the scale of the problem, but said it was only affecting customers in the Republic of Ireland.

The problems come a week after a failure in RBS's online and debit card payments system prevented millions of customers across the United Kingdom from withdrawing cash, paying for goods or using telephone and online banking services.

RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the UK government, was investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority in April when a failure in its technical systems left customers unable to use the bank's card and online services.

A software upgrade which went wrong also led to similar problems for RBS's customers in June 2012.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)