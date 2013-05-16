A logo at a Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch is seen in the City of London March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

DUBLIN Royal Bank of Scotland will cut 1,400 jobs over the next two years in a restructuring of its retail head office in Britain, the part-nationalised bank said on Thursday.

In a statement, the chief executive of RBS's UK retail business, Ross McEwan, said the bank would try to avoid compulsory redundancies by redeploying staff where possible.

Trade union Unite described the job cuts as "brutal".

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Anthony Barker)