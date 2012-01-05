Pedestrians are reflected in the window of a branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland in London August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

HONG KONG China Development Bank (CDB) and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group are the two bidders left in the race to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft leasing business in a deal that could fetch up to $7.5 billion (4.8 billion pounds), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

RBS, which is 83 percent owned by the government, is selling the business, called RBS Aviation Capital, as part of its effort to sell off parts of its business to pay back the bailout, received in late 2008.

A decision on the final winner of the auction is expected by early next week, the source said, with a sale price in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion, the source said.

The source, who added that Wells Fargo and a Macquarie-led consortium were no longer in the race, was not authorised to speak to the media.

RBS declined comment, while SMFG and CDB officials were not immediately available for comments.

Goldman Sachs, which is advising RBS, also declined comment.

