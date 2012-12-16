BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) is braced for a penalty of more than 350 million pounds ($564 million) for its role in a global interest rate rigging scandal, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, without citing sources.
The British newspaper said part state-owned RBS is nearing a deal with regulators in Europe and North America over its part in the Libor interest rate rigging scandal, and is expected to agree a settlement early next month.
RBS declined to comment.
($1 = 0.6204 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON The chief executive of Peugeot said it was not in his nature to close car plants as he discussed the potential takeover of GM's British brand Vauxhall, the head of the country's biggest union told reporters on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the highest number of mortgages in a year last month and credit card lending partly revived after a lull in December, industry figures showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of a loss of economic momentum.