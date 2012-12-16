Pedestrians are reflected in the window of a branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland in London August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) is braced for a penalty of more than 350 million pounds ($564 million) for its role in a global interest rate rigging scandal, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, without citing sources.

The British newspaper said part state-owned RBS is nearing a deal with regulators in Europe and North America over its part in the Libor interest rate rigging scandal, and is expected to agree a settlement early next month.

RBS declined to comment.

($1 = 0.6204 British pounds)

