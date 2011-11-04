LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland continued to pare back its hefty exposure to the troubled property sector in the third quarter by reducing the number of non-core real estate loans on its books by 5 percent, or 2.3 billion pounds.

RBS posted a third-quarter profit of about 1.2 billion pounds on Friday, after a second-quarter loss of 897 million, and said it expects difficult market conditions to continue into the final three months of its 2011 year.

RBS began deleveraging its property book in 2009, after the global credit crisis saw real estate prices plunge and many loans either default or risk default, bringing a swift end to the bank's hitherto aggressive commercial real estate strategy.

The bank, 83 percent owned by the British government after a bailout during the credit crisis, said its non-core property loans -- those that it wants rid itself of -- totalled 40.6 billion pounds at September 30, from 42.9 billion at June 30.

Core property loans totalled 44.1 billion pounds, from 44.5 billion at June 30, RBS said, noting the total size of its property loans book was 84.7 billion pounds at end-September, down 3 percent 87.4 billion three months earlier.

UK property loans totalling 62.1 billion pounds made up the lion's share of RBS' property loan book, from 63.8 billion pounds at June 30. Core UK property loans totalled 36.1 billion pounds, from 36.6 billion, while non-core loans were booked at 25.9 billion, from 27.2 billion.

On October 3, Reuters reported that the 1.4 billion pounds Project Isobel deal between RBS and U.S. private equity giant Blackstone to rid the bank of some of its troubled property loans may fail.

RBS' Core and Non-Core Property Loans at September 30:

Core (Bn) Non-core (Bn)

United Kingdom 36.1 25.9

Europe 5.4 12.3

United States 2.3 1.5

Rest of World 0.3 0.9

Total 44.1 40.6

