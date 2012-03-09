Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland's head of investment banking, John Hourican, will receive almost 7.5 million pounds ($11.8 million) in pay, bonus and shares for last year.
The move is likely to fuel further fury about the size of payouts at the majority taxpayer-owned bank.
Hourican will next month receive 15.9 million shares, worth 4.2 million pounds, for a three-year award that ended last year.
The bank's annual report revealed the pay for its top executives, which showed the highest paid -- Ellen Alemany, head of its U.S. business Citizens -- could get 4.7 million pounds in pay, bonus and long-term award for 2011.
The second-highest paid, Hourican, got a 751,000-pound salary and a 2.5-million pound bonus for 2011, taking his pay for the year to 7.5 million pounds.
RBS did not name the executives, but they can be identified by their disclosed salaries.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Hulmes)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.