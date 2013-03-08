Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) paid 93 of its staff over 1 million pounds in 2012, a year the bank was caught up in an interest rate rigging scandal and paid out billions for mis-selling.
The bank, which is 82 percent-owned by the UK taxpayer, said that pay for its executive directors and top 8 executives was 21 million pounds, down 16 percent on the year before.
RBS said its 386 "code staff", an industry definition for people in risk-taking jobs, earned an average of 701,000 pounds in 2012.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight