LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland lifted the volume of troubled commercial property loans in its restructuring unit by almost 15 percent in the second quarter, and will continue to lower its sector exposure.

RBS slid to a second-quarter pretax loss of 678 million pounds, from a profit of 1.17 billion a year earlier, hit by losses on Greek government bonds and Irish customers still struggling to repay loans.

Figures from part-nationalised RBS' financial statements showed it held a commercial property loan book of 84.6 billion pounds at June 30, from 87.9 billion on March 31 and 89.9 billion on December 31, 2010.

"Liquidity in the market remains tight and so the group's focus remains on refinancing and supporting the existing client base," RBS said in a statement.

At balance day the bank had 39.5 billion pounds of commercial property loans managed in its Global Restructuring Group (GRG), up 5.1 billion, or 14.8 percent, from the 34.4 billion pounds held at end-December 2010.

GRG is RBS' in-house unit for dealing with any problem lending portfolios and for maximising debt recoveries.

"The increase in the portfolio managed by GRG is primarily driven by (subsidiary) Ulster Bank Group," RBS said. Almost two-thirds of the Ireland commercial property loans on RBS' books were linked to residential property, the statement showed.

Irish property prices have nosedived on the back of an economic collapse and Dublin has been hardest hit, with the price of houses and apartments in the capital having roughly halved.

RBS' core investment and development loans on commercial property was 41.8 billion pounds at June 30, from 42.2 billion at the end of December. Non-core assets totted up to 42.7 billion, from 47.6 billion at December 31, 2010.

"The commercial real estate market will remain challenging in key markets and new business will be accommodated by running-off existing exposure," the bank said.

RBS held UK commercial property loans worth 46.9 billion, from 50 billion at end-December. Its book for Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland was 16.1 billion, from 15.6 billion six months earlier.

"The decrease in the commercial real estate portfolio over the last six months has occurred primarily in the UK. The growth shown in Ireland is due to foreign exchange rate movements. The asset mix has remained broadly unchanged since the end of 2010," RBS said.

On Thursday, Lloyds said it had sold 1.8 billion pounds of real estate backed by troubled loans in the first half of 2011, and that "significant sales" would follow as a recovery in UK property values slows.

