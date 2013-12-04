A logo at a Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch is seen in the City of London March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON State-backed bank Royal Bank of Scotland said a 391 million euro (324.6 million pounds) fine handed to it by European antitrust regulators on Wednesday had been fully provisioned for.

European Union regulators fined RBS and five other financial firms a record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for rigging financial benchmarks.

"We acknowledged back in February that there were serious shortcomings in our systems and controls on this issue, but also in the integrity of a very small number of our employees," RBS Chairman Philip Hampton said in a statement.

"Today is another sobering reminder of those past failings and nobody should be in any doubt about how seriously we have taken this issue."

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Louise Heavens)