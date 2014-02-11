A sign is seen outside a Royal Bank of Scotland building in central London January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland said on Tuesday it had appointed Les Matheson as head of its retail bank, filling one of two key appointments that new Chief Executive Ross McEwan must make as he re-shapes his board.

Matheson has run the retail bank since last September on an interim basis, after stepping into the role when McEwan was appointed successor to Stephen Hester as CEO.

"Les has successfully driven through important changes to make RBS a much simpler and more effective bank for our customers," McEwan said on Tuesday.

The bank is also looking for a new finance director after Nathan Bostock announced his intention to quit after just 10 weeks in the job to take up a role with rival Santander UK.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)