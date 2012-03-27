DUBAI High-profile banker Amanda Staveley is advising Abu Dhabi's ruling family in its talks to buy a stake in state-owned British bank Royal Bank of Scotland, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source said that no deal was imminent.

"The talks have been going on for six months, and nothing is likely to materialise for the next few months," he said.

No decision has been taken on which Abu Dhabi entity will hold the stake, the source said, adding that the emirate could end up owning more than one-third of RBS.

In 2008, Staveley played a prominent role in Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahayan's investment of 3.5 billion pounds in another British bank, Barclays.

Staveley's firm, PCP Capital Partners, acted for Sheikh Mansour, a younger brother of United Arab Emirates ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan. Staveley was also involved in the sale of Manchester City football club to Sheikh Mansour.

