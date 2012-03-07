A logo of an Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is seen at a branch in London February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A Manhattan federal judge threw out a lawsuit accusing a bank now owned by Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc of charging excessive fees on an investment tied to a questionable tax shelter strategy once marketed by KPMG LLP.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones said that by not suing until March 2011, the plaintiffs waited too long to argue that National Westminster Bank in 2000 fraudulently lost $17.1 million (10.8 million pounds) of an investment that they had intended as security for an alleged sham $912 million loan.

The loan to Nevada resident Tom Gonzales and his firm Birch Ventures LLC arose in connection with a tax shelter strategy known as Bond Linked Issue Premium Structure, or BLIPS, which had been created by KPMG and sold by the firm Presidio Advisory Services.

U.S. authorities including the Internal Revenue Service called such shelters abusive because they helped wealthy people create bogus tax losses. The shelters became a subject of congressional hearings in 2003 and criminal prosecutions two years later.

Gonzales claimed that NatWest's high fees caused the loss of $17.1 million, or 77 percent, of the $22.2 million he posted as security for what the bank knew was an "illusory" loan.

But he said he could not have learned the "underlying details" of NatWest's fraud until May 2009 when testimony of David Amir Makov, a former Presidio employee who pleaded guilty to BLIPS-related charges in 2007, became public.

Jones, however, said on Tuesday that given the amount of relevant information that was already public, Gonzales should have discovered any fraud sooner, and could not claim he waited less than the two years allowed under New York law before suing.

Stuart Smith and Martin Schainbaum, who represent the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The IRS had no immediate comment.

RBS bought NatWest in 2000. Of the 19 people, including Makov, who were criminally charged in the tax shelter case, three were convicted, one was acquitted, two pleaded guilty, and

13 had charges dismissed.

KPMG was not charged, but agreed in 2005 to pay $456 million and admit criminal wrongdoing to settle a federal probe.

The case is Gonzales et al v. National Westminster Bank Plc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-01435.

(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Richard Chang)