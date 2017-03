Fiat Chairman John Elkann speaks during the Maserati new opening plant in Turin, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Files

MILAN There is no plan for a tie-up between the Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup (RCSM.MI) and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O), Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Monday.

"There is no alliances in the works," said Elkann when asked to comment on press reports about a possible News Corp investment.

Fiat said on Friday it would double its stake in RCS Mediagroup to 20 percent when an ongoing capital increase for the Italian publisher is completed.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Steve Jewkes)