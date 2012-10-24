Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Harpic, Vanish, Dettol and Finish, are seen in London February 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

LONDON Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) said like-for-like sales grew 5 percent in the third quarter, underpinned by a strong performance in emerging markets and better trading in North America and Europe.

The growth, ahead of the 4-percent rate in the first half and better than the market expected, sent Reckitt's shares to a more than 15-year high.

The British maker of Finish dishwasher tablets, Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners was trading 4.5 percent higher at 3,798 pence by 1157 GMT.

Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor said the group had seen an "excellent" performance from emerging markets, and an improved performance in Europe and North America.

"Growth came from all core areas and categories," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reckitt said it was well positioned to meet its 2012 goals, with market growth now expected to be at the top end of a 1 to 2 percent range.

The company is targeting underlying sales growth 200 basis points ahead of its market growth - a 3 to 4 percent increase - with margins held steady.

Reckitt's heroin addiction treatment Suboxone contributes the vast majority of its pharmaceutical profit. Kapoor said the company was making very good progress with a film version of the product to replace tablets.

The third quarter revenue growth was better than analysts were expecting after the group warned of tough trading in southern Europe in July.

Analysts at Investec were expecting organic sales growth excluding pharmaceuticals of 3.1 percent, lower than the median analyst consensus of 3.8 percent.

