Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser said it would shortly announce a "modest-sized" acquisition in China.
The buy would be in the area of traditional Chinese medicine, said Reckitt chief executive Rakesh Kapoor on a call with journalists following the company's full-year results on Wednesday.
The company said the acquisition was of a well-recognised brand for the treatment of sore throats, but did not give financial details.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Paul Sandle)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.