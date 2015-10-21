LONDON Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB.L) raised its full-year sales outlook on Wednesday after reporting a bigger-than-expected gain in third-quarter sales helped by consumer health products.

The maker of Durex condoms, Nurofen tablets and Finish detergent said like-for-like sales rose 7 percent. Analysts on average were expecting a rise of 5.2 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Net revenue was 2.20 billion pounds, just shy of analysts' estimates of 2.21 billion.

The company said it was now targeting full-year like-for-like sales growth of 5 percent, up from an earlier forecast of 4 to 5 percent.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)