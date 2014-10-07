LONDON Woodford Investment Management, the fund firm run by one of Britain's most high-profile fund managers, Neil Woodford, said on Tuesday it had sold its Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) shares on valuation grounds.

The fund had 1.5 percent of its 2.7 billion pounds in assets in Reckitt stock at the end of August.

Woodford, who left Invesco Perpetual earlier this year to set up his own company, had been a shareholder in the company for over a decade, the money manager said in a blog post.

"We continue to view Reckitts as a great business with a very strong management team and an excellent product line-up," it said.

"Such a high quality business deserves a high market rating but the shares have recently become too expensive to continue to justify their position in the portfolio."

