LONDON Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) is paying Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) $482 million (309 million pounds) for the right to sell a number of top-selling non-prescription remedies in Brazil, Mexico and other parts of Latin America.

The deal, which includes an option for RB to buy the brands outright at the end of a three-year collaboration, boosts the British consumer goods group's footprint in over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and allows BMS to rationalise its portfolio.

Under the deal, RB will licence the brands from BMS, which will continue to manufacture them, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The brands involved include products for coughs, colds and sore throats, as well as painkillers, antacids and a leading treatment for nappy rash.

The deal would help to build RB's consumer healthcare presence in Latin American emerging markets, Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor said, adding that it expects it to boost earnings per share from 2014.

The BMS products had sales last year of $102 million.

