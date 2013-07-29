Products made by Reckitt Benckiser stand on a shelf in a store in Brighton southern England, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) said it expected to post annual revenue growth at the top end of forecasts after demand for its brands such as Dettol and Strepsils helped it to post first half sales up 6 percent.

The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners also on Monday said it remained bullish on demand for its heroin addiction drug Suboxone, despite competition from cheaper versions in tablet form.

To boost growth Reckitt is putting greater focus on its fastest growing health and hygiene brands like Dettol, Strepsils and Durex, and is moving quicker into the key emerging markets of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

First half sales rose 6 percent on a constant exchange rate to 5 billion pounds, driven by a strong emerging markets performance. Adjusted earnings rose 7 percent to 118.3 pence a share.

Those figures compared with company-compiled forecasts of 5.1 billion pounds and 118.75 pence respectively.

Reckitt said it was confident of achieving full-year group revenue growth at the upper end of a 5 to 6 percent range and raised its interim dividend by 7 percent to 60 pence per share.

The firm also said it continued to see strong patient and doctor preference for the film version of its heroin addiction drug Suboxone over tablets.

Shares in the company were hit badly this month when U.S. healthcare provider CVS CareMark (CVS.N) dropped the dissolvable film version of Reckitt's heroin addiction drug Suboxone from its list of covered medicines in favour of a cheaper tablet.

Some analysts fear Suboxone's profit could fall sharply if other healthcare providers now follow suit. Reckitt stopped selling the tablet version of the drug in the U.S. in March.

Suboxone has faced competition from cheaper generic pills since February, although the company said that its film version - the only one it now supplies - had maintained its total share of prescriptions, which were continuing to increase at low double digit rates in the United States.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)