Aldermore's full-year profit jumps 34 percent
Aldermore Group Plc reported a 34 percent jump in full-year profit as the British bank issued more mortgages and loans to homeowners as well as small and medium enterprises.
BRUSSELS Belgian foam maker Recticel (RECT.BR) said it considered closing a factory in Lancashire, Britain, affecting 95 employees.
The company, which makes interiors for cars as well as bedding and mattresses, said it could move some of the workers to other factories in the country.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SINGAPORE DBS Group Holdings Ltd expects to expand its wealth management operations as Asia's wealth grows, accounting for as much as 20 percent of the bank's total income over the next few years, Piyush Gupta, the CEO of Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, said.
BEIJING China's commerce ministry hopes the European Union will completely halt anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese solar panels, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Thursday.