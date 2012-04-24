Housebuilder Redrow Plc (RDW.L) said it would raise about 80 million pounds through a share placement and an open offer, as it looks to invest more in the London market and capitalise on other land opportunities outside the capital.

The company said it expects 2012 to continue to show good progress helped partly by the introduction of the government's NewBuy scheme, which allows lenders to provide 95 percent mortgages on new build properties worth up to 500,000 pounds with guarantees from the government and developers.

"Redrow has made good progress under a strategy designed to return it to its roots, selling high-quality, differentiated family homes," Steve Morgan, executive chairman of Redrow said.

"We now believe the time is right to accelerate that strategy by taking advantage of the development opportunities we see."

Redrow, one of the smaller London-listed housebuilders, said it would raise 19.4 million pounds ($31.23 million) through a firm placing of 14.9 million new shares to Bridgemere Securities Ltd.

The housebuilder said it would raise an additional 60.2 million pounds by issuing 3 new shares for every 20 existing shares through an open offer at 130 pence per new share.

Redrow said its sales since January had been encouraging, and net private reservations for 16 weeks to April 20 were 843 homes, up 2 percent on a like-for-like basis, and 9 percent including London.

Redrow said the average selling price of private reservations for the period grew 12 percent to 207,000 pounds, excluding London, and rose 20 percent to 223,000 pounds including London.

The company's shares were up 5 percent at 122.83 at 0739 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6213 British pounds)

