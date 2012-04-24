Homebuilder Redrow Plc (RDW.L) said it would raise about 80 million pounds to increase its investment in London and snap up opportunities outside the capital, in a move that could raise the stake of its executive chairman to above 40 percent.

The company, one of the smaller London-listed housebuilders, said it would raise 19.4 million pounds through a placing of 14.9 million new shares to Bridgemere Securities Ltd, a firm controlled by its Executive Chairman Steve Morgan.

Redrow said it would raise another 60.2 million pounds, through an open offer underwritten by Bridgemere, by issuing three new shares for every 20 existing shares at 130 pence per new share, an 11 percent premium to Redrow's Monday close.

The transactions would increase Morgan's interest in Redrow to at least 32.8 percent, or depending on the take-up of the open offer, up to 41.6 percent. He currently owns 30 percent.

As a result, the fundraising would require shareholder approval, including a waiver of Morgan's obligation to make a mandatory offer for the company.

"Raising money at a premium on the back of a strong sector run and into visibly tougher markets is a bold move and could have ulterior motives," Peel Hunt analyst Robin Hardy said in a note to clients.

"Steve Morgan could end up with 42 percent and with a waiver in hand, could he be looking to take full control?" Hardy said.

Panmure Gordon's Mark Hughes said there was a possibility that Morgan could take the company private at some stage.

"If somebody is increasing the stake and underwriting 100 percent of the issue, it is possible," Hughes said.

"Steve Morgan's supreme confidence in Redrow's growth potential also presents the case."

The company's shares rose 7 percent to 125.53 pence on Tuesday, in their biggest intraday gain in the last eight months. The shares, which have risen 6 percent since the start of the year, were up at 122 pence at 1112 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

UPBEAT ON 2012

Redrow said it expects 2012 to continue to show good progress helped partly by the introduction of the government's NewBuy scheme, which allows lenders to provide 95 percent mortgages on new build properties worth up to 500,000 pounds with guarantees from the government and developers.

"We have been concerned for some time about over-heating in the land market in London and the South East, so we see this as a somewhat bold move, notwithstanding Morgan's well respected track record," Canaccord Genuity analyst Alastair Stewart said.

Redrow said its sales since January had been encouraging, and net private reservations for 16 weeks to April 20 were 843 homes, up 2 percent on a like-for-like basis, and 9 percent including London.

"Redrow has made good progress under a strategy designed to return it to its roots, selling high-quality, differentiated family homes," Morgan, executive chairman of Redrow said.

"The time is right to accelerate that strategy by taking advantage of the development opportunities we see."

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle and Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro and Don Sebastian)