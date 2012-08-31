HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON Three investment funds led by the chairman of Redrow Plc (RDW.L) on Friday said they were considering a takeover offer which valued the British housebuilder at 562 million pounds ($889 million).
Bridgemere Securities Limited, a company controlled by Redrow Chairman Steve Morgan, Toscafund Asset Management LLP and Penta Capital LLP said they were considering a cash offer of 152 pence per Redrow share.
Shares in Redrow, one of the smaller London-listed housebuilders, closed at 151 pence on Thursday. Redrow said it would now consider the approach and urged shareholders to take no action.
($1 = 0.6324 British pounds)
(This story correct value to 562 million pounds, from 660 million in first paragraph.)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.